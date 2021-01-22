PM may inauguratefertilizer unit

Construction of two units under way

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G. Kishan Reddy, said there was a plan to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the inauguration of the revamped Ramagundam Fertilizer & Chemicals Limited which is nearing completion.

He suggested officials to complete preparations to lay the foundation stone for the second phase of the Telangana Power Plant also during the same time at a review meeting with NTPC officials on Friday.

NTPC officials informed the Minister that construction of two units with a capacity of 800 MW was currently under way as it was delayed due to COVID pandemic.

The process of obtaining the required permits for the remaining three units with a capacity of 800 MW each in the second phase is also on.

Mr. Reddy suggested that the authorities should plan to utilise only Singareni coal available in the vicinity of the existing units as well as the units to be constructed. The minister was informed that the country's largest solar power plant on water body with a capacity of 100 MW was being constructed. He was briefed on the various programs being carried out by NTPC, as part of corporate social responsibility program across Telangana.

Later, he along with GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar reviewed the construction of the Amberpet flyover with officials of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and called for work to start immediately.