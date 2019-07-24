Plans drawn up allocating space to key depts. in BRKR Bhavan

The State government has intensified its efforts to relocate the offices in the existing Secretariat complex to Burgula Ramakrishna Rao (BRKR) Bhavan lying close by.

The government had drawn up a tentative action plan allocating space for different key departments in the new premises. But there is no clarity yet on the location of the Chief Minister’s Office in the new plan. Shifting of the Secretariat blocks has been delayed as the government has to closely examine the security related aspects of shifting the CMO to the BRKR Bhavan which is located on one of the busiest arterial roads of the GHMC.

According to latest plans, the General Administration Department will be located in the D Block of the BRKR Bhavan. The Home, Industries and IT Departments will be located in the same block. The ninth floor of the B Block had been designated as the Chief Secretary’s Block and a major portion of the Finance Department will be housed in the same block.

The leftover wings of the Finance Department will be accommodated in the C Block which will house the Revenue Department as well as the offices of the advisers to the government on finance and inter-State affairs. Each Block has been sub-divided into two with one section earmarked for senior officials and the other for section offices and downwards. The other offices like those of the Transport, Roads and Buildings, Forests and Environment, Irrigation and Agriculture would be shifted to their respective buildings located in other places.

The Transport and R&B Department for instance will be moved to the spacious premises in Khairatabad while the Forest Department and related offices would be shifted to Aranya Bhavan. The Irrigation Department on its part will move to the Jala Soudha in Errum Manzil.

The BRKR Bhavan is being spruced up for housing these offices ever since the AP government handed over office space in its possession to the State government and the government took an in principle decision to relocate the Secretariat offices there. The works aimed at putting up basic amenities as well as connectivity to the departments are expected to be completed in a couple of days.