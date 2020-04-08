Pharm.D graduates offer services

The Pharm.D Doctors Welfare Association has come forward to join the State government in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.
Association representatives led by its president Chandrashekar Naik, who met State Planning Board vice-chairman B. Vinod Kumar here, said in the present circumstances, the system might require clinically trained professionals and as there was an excessive burden on the healthcare staff, it was better to accommodate Pharm.D doctors, pharmacists, nurses, lab technicians and other paramedics.
There are a total of 1,900 interns and 5,700 graduated Pharm. D andPharm.D (P.B) doctors in the State.
