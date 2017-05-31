Pharmacies remain closed

Pharmacies across Telangana remained closed on Tuesday as part of one-day nationwide protest opposing the Centre’s proposal to launch an e-portal to track the movement of medicines.

Barring those attached to hospitals, pharmacies did not function, Telangana Chemists and Druggists Association general secretary R. Srinivas said. There were around 25,000 pharmacies in the State, he said, describing it as a successful protest.

The All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists, which had given the bandh call to its 8.5 lakh members, would take a decision on the next course of action in two months in the event of the government not responding favourably to its demands. The Executive Committee of AIOCD would take a decision, shoudl there be a need for that, Mr. Srinivas said. The AIOCD members are against the e-portal that the Central government is giving shape to to keep tabs on allopathic medicine sales as a measure to curb sale of sub-standard and anti-microbial-resistant drugs. Besides pharmacies, several other stakeholders in the healthcare system, including pharmaceutical drug makers, doctors and hospitals, were expected to register on the portal.

Tuesday’s closure of pharmacies was also against online sale of medicines, Mr. Srinivas said.