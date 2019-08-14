P&G, WE Hub join hands to help start-ups

Three start-ups have been selected under a joint initiative of Procter & Gamble and WE Hub to pilot innovative digitisation and energy optimisation solutions at P&G’s Hyderabad plant.

They were among the more than 55 start-ups, from across India, that had applied through WE Hub and got selected at the first Telangana edition of vGROW summit held here recently.

vGROW is P&G’s platform to identify and collaborate with businesses and individuals offering innovative industry-leading solutions. The partnership is in line with P&G’s commitment to invest in Indian start-ups and inclusive growth, a release from the company said.

Hailing initiatives like vGROW that support the start-ups in the country, IT and Industries Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said partnerships such as those between Procter & Gamble and WE Hub will help create an ecosystem for inclusive growth. WE Hub is an initiative of Telangana government for the benefit of aspiring women entrepreneurs.

Associate Director – Purchasing and Supplier Partnerships of P&G India Shivangi Jain said, “Our partnership with WE Hub is helping us connect and leverage external start-up capabilities to strengthen our operations and drive inclusive growth in Telangana.” CEO of WE Hub Deepthi Ravula said P&G’s active participation to involve start-ups in their pursuit to drive automation in their manufacturing site sets a great precedent for involvement of corporates in creating a conducive environment for start-ups.