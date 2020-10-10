Petition on Varma’s movie on ‘Disha encounter’ release closed

Justice P. Naveen Kumar of Telangana High Court on Friday closed a writ petition filed by the father of victim in Disha case seeking to stop the release of a film made by Ram Gopal Varma on the sexual assault and murder of his daguther.

The petitioner’s daughter, a veterinarian, was violated by a quartet of youngsters before brutally killing her and torching her body in Shadnagar on Hyderabad outskirts in November last year. Subsequently, the Cyberabad police arrested the four accused. They were killed in an exchange of fire with the police when they allegedly tried to flee after being taken to the crime scene for reconstruction of crime.

The victim’s father stated in his petition that it was not proper to make a film on her when the case was still being inquired into by a judicial commission constituted by the Supreme Court. He requested the court to pass instructions restraining the director from releasing the movie on this November 26 as already announced by him.

Justice P. Naveen Rao sought to know from the Assistant Solicitor General Namavarapu Rajeshwara Rao what was the stand of the authorities and the Censor Board on the matter. A lawyer attached to ASG’s office informed the court that the officials and the Censor Board authorities did not receive any representation from any person raising objection over making the film on Disha’s case.

The judge disposed of the petition asking the authorities to resolve expeditiously if an application was received raising objection over the film.

