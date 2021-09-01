Permissions not needed to set up Ganesh pandals

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar assured the Bhagyanagar Utsav Samiti on Wednesday that permissions will not be required to set up Ganesh pandals but an intimation has to given to the respective police stations.

At a meeting with Cyberabad and Rachakonda police commissioners and Utsav Samiti president G. Raghava Reddy, general secretary Bhagwanth Rao and others, he said that police personnel will be providing necessary help to the committee at all levels.

GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar, who was also present, informed that all roads of the procession will be repaired and relaid and the surrounding lakes will be cleaned and desilted. The municipal corporation and HMDA together will distribute one lakh eco-friendly Ganesh idols in the twin cities.

Anti-larval and fogging operations will be done at all Ganesh pandals. About 55 big and 150 mobile cranes will be arranged, and 550 extra buses will be arranged till late at night for the public. Another 15 special swimmers and 50 boats will be arranged in Tank Bund, said a press release said.