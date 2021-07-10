‘People will not trust those who opposed Telangana’

TRS and Telangana mean development: Harish Rao

Continuing his counters against opposition parties, Finance Minister T Harish Rao has again targeted both Congress and YSR Tealngana Party, alleging that people are not ready to trust those who opposed formation of separate Telangana.

“Late Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy opposed formation of separate Telangana tooth and nail and compared it with beedi and cigarette asking whether it was possible to give separate state like that. Even after having treaty with TRS and promised to form Telangana, he got it delayed by five years in 2004. People know who fought for Telangana and will not trust the new parties,” said Mr Harish Rao while addressing a meeting of party workers at the mandal headquarters in Sangareddy district on Saturday after welcoming MPP Yadamma and six sarpanches belonging to Congress into the party by offering them party scarf. He said the new parties were speaking big but they would be chased away by people as it happened in the case of Telugu Desam Party president N. Chandrababu Naidu in 2018 elections. He recalled how they were sent away from the Assembly by Rajasekhara Reddy when they were speaking about Telangana.

Stating that Telangana meant development, Mr. Harish Rao said several industries were coming at National Investment and Manufacturing Zone (NIMZ) at Zaheerabad shortly and the impact of development would be there on Sadashivapet as well and locals would be provided with employment.

“Former MLA Chinta Prabhakar said schools should be developed in and around Sadashivapet. The government is going to spend about ₹4,000 crore on schools and I will take the responsibility to develop schools. Kaleshwaram water will be brought here and irrigation will be supplied to the fields,” said Mr. Harish Rao.

The meeting was presided over by Mr. Chinta Prabhakar.