People dwell on Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals on his 150th birth anniversary

Mahatma Gandhi’s teachings on rural sanitation and selfless service to community are the driving force behind the TRS government’s 30-day action plan for all-round development of villages, said Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development E. Dayakar Rao.

He was speaking at a meeting after launching work on the construction of a dump yard under the 30-day action plan at B.N. Thanda in Enkoor mandal on Wednesday. Earlier, he along with Transport Minister P. Ajay Kumar and Minister for ST, Women and Child Welfare Satyavathi Rathod participated in the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi held in Khammam town.

He inaugurated a plastic bottle crushing machine at Gandhi Chowk in the district headquarters town. Khammam MP Nama Nageswara Rao, Collector R.V. Karnan were present. Addressing the gathering at B.N. Thanda, Mr. Dayakar Rao called upon people to become active partners in the endeavour to usher in all-round development of villages.

Sramadanam would be encouraged as a means to develop villages in all spheres and the names of the donors who contribute their mite to the development of villages would be prominently displayed in the Gram Panchayat offices, he said.

Adequate funds have been made available to the Gram Panchayats to take up need-based development work, he said, adding that a tractor would be allotted to each Gram Panchayat for removal of garbage and execution of development work.

Mr. Ajay said the vigorous implementation of the 30-day action plan across the district brought about marked improvement in rural sanitation and other development spheres. The development endeavour would continue even after the month-long programme to achieve the desired results, he added. Later, the Ministers addressed the Gram Sabha in Chunchupalli Thanda in Bhadradri Kothagudem district and reviewed the progress of the 30-day action plan along with Collector Rajat Kumar Saini and others in Kothagudem late on Wednesday afternoon.

Rallies taken out

Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary was celebrated across the erstwhile Nizamabad district on Wednesday. Officials, elected representatives and others participated in the celebrations.

Collectors M. Ram Mohan Rao and N. Satyanarayana garlanded the statues and portraits of Mahatma Gandhi in Nizamabad and Kamareddy respectively. They also flagged off rallies titled Swachhata Hi Seva emphasising the need for clean surroundings and minimum use of plastic products. A large number of people, including students and women, took part in the rally.

Gandhi Jayanthi was also celebrated by political parties at their respective party offices. DCC president Manala Mohan Reddy led the Congress activists in paying tributes to Gandhi at the Congress office, while BJP district president Palle Ganga Reddy with party workers celebrated the occasion at his party office.

Gandhi Jayanthi was also celebrated at TSSP 7th Battalion at Dichpally.

Tributes to Gandhi

Minister for BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Gangula Kamalakar paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi by garlanding his statue at Kothirampur locality in Karimnagar on Wednesday.

Later, he also unveiled the statue of Mahatma on the premises of Mandal Parishad office here and garlanded the statue. ZP Chairperson K. Vijaya, MLC Naradasu Laxman Rao, Collector Sarfaraz Ahmad and others also paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.

Rallies, runs and meetings marked the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi across the former Adilabad district on Wednesday. Forest Minister A. Indrakaran Reddy garlanded the statue of the Mahatma and paid rich tributes to him at Nirmal.

Nirmal Collector M. Prashanthi and Superintendent of Police C. Shashidhar Raju also participated. In Mancherial district, MLA N. Diwakar Rao garlanded the statue of Mahatma Gandhi.

In Kumram Bheem Asifabad district, Collector Rajeevgandhi Hanumanthu garlanded the portrait of the Mahatma, while in Adilabad, MLA Jogu Ramanna and others participated in the official celebrations.