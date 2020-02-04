Pensioners JAC lauds ‘each one-teach one’

The Telangana Government Pensioners Joint Action Committee has extended its total support to the ambitious “each one teach one” initiative launched by the State government to promote literacy claiming that the programme would enable all round development.

A meeting of the core committee of the Pensioners’ JAC lamented that the official statistics revealed that literacy rates in 28 districts were lower in comparison with the national figures as well as those of the other districts. It was an fact that a major chunk of agriculture labour and other work force were illiterates and the State’s economic progress could be accelerated when literacy among these sections improved.

The meeting resolved to take part in the literacy drive launched by the State Government and contribute its share in enhancing literacy, according to a press release.