PD Act against habitual 'white-collar offender'

Cyberabad Police Commissioner M. Stephen Raveendra invoked Preventive Detention Act against one Mirza Khader Baig alias Samar Mirza of Hanamkonda, for habitual offences such as defrauding companies in the name of providing loans.

Mr. Baig, using tele-callers and staff in his company, would reportedly contact reputed firms to offer attractive loans to develop businesses. Pursuing the activity, he has duped individuals and organisations across Hyderabad, Warangal and Mumbai to the tune of ₹ 5 crore, the police said.

For related offences, he has also been frequenting jail since 2010 and was slapped with PD Act in 2015. Gachibowli police remanded the ‘white-collar offender’ to judicial custody at central prison, Cherlapalli.