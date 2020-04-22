Pat for Suryapet Collector, SP

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Wednesday appreciated the efforts of the district administration in containing the disease spread, and expressed confidence that Suryapet’s curve would soon be flattened.

Informing that the COVID-positive count has reached 83, the top bureaucrat observed that the district with a population of about 13 lakh, when compared to the positive count-population ratio of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, was on the higher side.

For purposes of better organisation and support, a few appointments such as Officer on Special Duty, Special Officer (COVID-19) and arrangements in the health and medical department were made, he said.

Mr. Somesh Kumar arrived here, along with Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy, Health Principal Secretary A. Santhi Kumari and other senior officials, to examine the ground situation and measures taken by the administration.

The group walked the Kothagudem vegetable market street, looked at maps of the clusters and links of contact-tracing, and later reviewed the situation at the Collectorate. “The Collector and SP have organised the contact tracing exercise well. Review of existing contacts and 100% primary contact-tracing will continue with use of technology. People should not panic but follow government advice strictly,” Mr. Somesh Kumar said.

Ms. Santhi Kumari instructed medical teams to be prompt in conducting household surveys, testing samples and reporting events.

The Chief Secretary said all developments in the district will be monitored on an hourly basis and expressed confidence that the numbers would soon come down.

District Collector T. Vinay Krishna Reddy and Superintendent of Police R. Bhaskaran participated in the review.