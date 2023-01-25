HamberMenu
Panel to identify illegal structures, buildings lacking fire safety measures

January 25, 2023 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
GHMC-hired contractors visiting the six-storey, charred commercial complex at Minister Road, Secunderabad, a day before commencing demolition of the structure.

GHMC-hired contractors visiting the six-storey, charred commercial complex at Minister Road, Secunderabad, a day before commencing demolition of the structure. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Wednesday stated that a special committee has been set up to identify illegal structures and other buildings having no fire safety measures. This would include government buildings, too.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting chaired by Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao here on fire accidents in the city, he said the committee appointed to identify illegal structures and those lacking fire safety measures would take up a special drive soon.

Gutted building demolition today

Mr.Srinivas Yadav said the meeting also discussed measures to be taken with the help of modern technology in the event of fire accidents in buildings to which moving fire tenders was not possible. On the building which was gutted last week, the Minister said tender for demolition of the building was finalised for ₹41 lakh and the work would commence on Thursday.

Stating that there were plans to make use of small-sized fire tenders to reach the buildings with narrow approaches, he said most of the recent accidents had taken place due to storage of goods higher than the permissible capacity. Assuring measures to prevent major fire accidents in future, he said it was not possible to bring down all illegal and no-fire safety structures immediately but action could be taken only based on the recommendations of the special committee.

The Minister announced that the government would pay an ex-gratia of ₹3 lakh each to the families of three persons who were killed in last week’s fire.

