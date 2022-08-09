Painting the town in tricolour hues

GHMC kicks off Independence fortnight celebrations; series of events lined up

The iconic Charminar in Hyderabad’s Old City is illuminated in the tricolour on Monday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has lined up a series of events from August 8 to 22 to mark 75 years of India’s Independence.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, 08/08/2022: Telangana Legislative Assembly and the Mahatma Gandhi statue shine in the grand illumination ahead of the Independence Day in its Diamond Jubilee year, being celebrated as Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in Hyderabad on Tuesday, August 08, 2022.Photo: NAGARA GOPAL / The Hindu | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Off to an official start on Monday, the fortnight-long celebrations began with door-to-door distribution of the national flag across the city. GHMC Commissioner D.S.Lokesh Kumar has requested citizens to fly the tricolour atop their respective homes without fail and observe proper protocol as a mark of respect to the flag and the nation. Also to be distributed are 25 lakh stickers marking the milestone.

On August 10, plantation will be taken up at 75 new ‘freedom parks’ . A minimum of 75 saplings will be planted, with the number increased to 750 or 7,500 as per the location and convenience. Entrance gates to the parks will reflect the spirit of the occasion.

In collaboration with the Police department, Freedom Runs will be organised at circle level or colony level on August 11. Employees and officials from the headquarters will participate in the 2K run on Necklace Road.

The government has urged for celebration of Raksha Bandhan festival on August 12 by tying rakhis of tricolour, to spread the message of national integrity.

Rallies will be taken out with participation from students, cadets from NCC, NSS, and Scouts & Guides, apart from officials. Placards and flags will be displayed, and tricolour balloons will be released.

On the eve of Independence Day, the GHMC headquarters will be the stage for display of folk arts, and the Tank Bund, for fireworks. Those interested in performing the folk arts may register their names with the CPRO of GHMC.

After flag hoisting and salute on the Independence Day, National Anthem chorus will be organised across major junctions, at a predesignated time. A request has been made to all the citizens to sing the anthem wherever they are. The day will see a poets’ meet too.

On August 17, blood donation camps will be organised in all the constituencies within GHMC’s purview, with mandatory participation by at least 75 donors.

Sports events will be conducted under the title of ‘Freedom cups’ on August 18, in which competitions will be held in at least 10 sports. A total 10 stadiums have been selected for conducting the events, one in each.

On August 19, fruits will be distributed to the homeless staying in GHMC’s night shelters. Blankets and free meals too will be distributed if needed, a statement from GHMC informed.

The next day, ‘Rangoli’ programmes will be conducted at colony, ward, circle and zonal levels, for women employees and members of self help groups.

On the penultimate day, the GHMC Council will meet for a special session, where speeches will be delivered only about the topics related to patriotism and 75 years of independence.

The valedictory meeting will be held on August 22 at L.B. Stadium. Mr.Lokesh Kumar has called for enthusiastic participation of citizens as well as public representatives in the celebrations.