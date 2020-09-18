Ozone Day celebrated at City College

The Department of Chemistry, Government City College conducted the 35th International Day for the preservation of Ozone Layer with the theme “Ozone for Life” where professors from IIT Hyderabad and other institutions shared the importance of Ozone layer.
Associate Professor in Department of Chemistry in IIT Hyderabad, D. S. Sharada, explained the importance of Ozone layer, environmental sustainability, principles of green Chemistry, Chemistry perspective of economy, Montreal protocols among others. She stressed the need of an industrial ecosystem based on biomass for sustainable development by bio-refineries and biomass utilisation.
B.Sc Students Praneeth, Ramasaroja, Devipriya gave a presentation on Ozone depletion and Ozone hole formation. Deepika and Precilla narrated about importance of Ozone layer protection by their own innovative drawings while Saivineeth and Kaavya expressed through poems and songs.
College principal V. Vijayalaxmi, head of Department of Chemistry Viplav Duth Shukla and faculty Eluri Yadaiah, Dayanand, Sasikala, Vasantha , Bojja Anil Kumar, Busi Anil Kumar and others also shared their views.
