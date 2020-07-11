Owaisi gets tested to set example for citizens

Hyderabad Parliamentarian Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday arrived at the Government Nizamia General Hospital, popularly known as Unani, in Charminar where his swabs for COVID-19 test were taken.

According to All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM)’s Public Relations Office, the move was to encourage the public to get tested and to spread awareness of the State government’s free testing facilities.

“Got my antigen & RTPCR tests done for COVID-19 today. My antigen test results were negative, Alhamdulilah. There are 30 odd centres in the South of Hyderabad where antigen testing is being conducted, I encourage all of you to not hesitate & get tested! (sic),” Mr Owaisi tweeted.

Speaking to the media, Mr Owaisi said he got an antigen test at the Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) in Talabkatta, the result of which was negative. “RTPCR tests results will take 30 hours to come. There is no need to worry. My appeal is that wherever the Telangana government has UPHCs providing antigen test facility, please go get yourself tested. This way you will be saving yourself, your family and your State,” he said.

Mr Owaisi was accompanied by AIMIM workers who also got themselves tested.