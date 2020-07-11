Owaisi gets tested to set example for citizens

Hyderabad Parliamentarian Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday arrived at the Government Nizamia General Hospital, popularly known as Unani, in Charminar where his swabs for COVID-19 test were taken.
According to All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM)’s Public Relations Office, the move was to encourage the public to get tested and to spread awareness of the State government’s free testing facilities.
“Got my antigen & RTPCR tests done for COVID-19 today. My antigen test results were negative, Alhamdulilah. There are 30 odd centres in the South of Hyderabad where antigen testing is being conducted, I encourage all of you to not hesitate & get tested! (sic),” Mr Owaisi tweeted.
Speaking to the media, Mr Owaisi said he got an antigen test at the Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) in Talabkatta, the result of which was negative. “RTPCR tests results will take 30 hours to come. There is no need to worry. My appeal is that wherever the Telangana government has UPHCs providing antigen test facility, please go get yourself tested. This way you will be saving yourself, your family and your State,” he said.
Mr Owaisi was accompanied by AIMIM workers who also got themselves tested.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath