Owaisi criticises mahapanchayat

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday said that the mahapanchayat, reportedly organised in Haryana in solidarity with those who were arrested in connection with the alleged lynching of a Muslim youth, is ‘radicalisation’.

Taking to Twitter, and quoting media report, Mr Owaisi said, “50k gather in “Hindu Mahapanchayat” to support Asif’s killers. Speeches celebrate violence against Muslims & blame Asif for his death. This is radicalisation. Lowly thugs who would be rejected in a decent society enjoy social/political support here,” (sic).

Mr. Owaisi alleged that a man who had lynched a 15-year-old boy on a train in 2017 was also present at the mahapanchayat and even spoke there. “In 2017 mahapanchayat was held for Junaid’s killers too. In 2018 Union minister garlanded lynching convicts in Jharkhand. 2 BJP ministers spoke at rally in support of 8 yr old Ashifa’s killers,” (sic), he tweeted, even as he attacked ‘secular’ parties for not speaking up against the ‘radicalisation’.


