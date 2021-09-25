Over 5k registered at job mela held by Hyderabad police

Hyderabad city police on Saturday organised a job mela at Kamma Sangham, Ameerpet. Over 20 companies came up with over 2,000 jobs for which over 5,000 unemployed youth got registered.

Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar inaugurated the job fair and said that in every field, the police are becoming partners. “As part of this, the job fair is being organised in five zones of the city every month in collaboration with TMI Group,” he said.

In the current situation, a job fair is a very good opportunity for the unemployed. “Life is a big journey and this is the first step. Nowadays, many young people are taking life as very challenging and trying to prove efficiency compared to the past,” Mr. Kumar said.

So far, over two lakh people have registered for the job melas and nearly 25,000 applicants secured jobs, the officer added.