Over 3,500 delegates to take part at Apollo Cancer Conclave

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan would inaugurate the fifth edition of “Apollo Cancer Conclave” and eight edition of “Cancer CI 2020” — an international conference aimed at improving cancer management in the country and abroad at HICC in Madhapur at 7 p.m. on February 14.

Over 3,500 delegates from more than 60 countries are expected to attend the meet till February16, said chairman of the organisation committee and director of Apollo Cancer Institutes P. Vijayanand Reddy at a press conference on Thursday.

Doctors Stefan Glueck, Steven H. Lin (both from US), Sangeeta Kakoti (Japan), S.V.S.S. Prasad, M. Vamshi Krishna, T.P.S. Bhandari, Chinnababu, and Hemant Udayaraju also attended the press meet.

The meet was to encourage multi-modality approach in cancer care by providing a platform to deliberate on cancer management through panel discussions, interactive sessions and debates.

Health Minister Eatala Rajender, Apollo Hospitals chairman Prathap C. Reddy, vice-chairman Preetha Reddy and others will be present at the inaugural session.

Dr. Reddy pointed out that the country has been witnessing about 1.2 to 1.5 million new cancer cases every year and this is expected to double in 20 years, which is “unsettling” more so because as per WHO guidelines, one cancer centre is required for every one million whereas there are just 450 units here.

Both the private sector and the government must work together to set up more than 2,000 cancer centres to strengthen the competences and capacities to manage and combat the disease. Updating care providers with global intelligence and adequate technology was a requisite even though ‘precise personalized treatment’ has significantly improved survival rates.

The conference will deliberate on the latest developments in the field of oncology including AI or Machine Learning in oncology, adaptive intelligence in radiotherapy planning, innovations in radiotherapy, he added.