Hyderabad

Over 23k face shields handed over to govt. hospitals

Hyderabad-based company ButterFly Edufields, which had recently partnered with the Nizams Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) to develop an aerosol isolation box to treat COVID-19 patients, has delivered thousands of face shields to frontline healthcare workers.

According to the company’s co-founder K. Sharat Chandra, face shields — made of OHP sheets, elastic bands and styrofoam sheets — have been delivered free to government hospitals dealing with coronavirus. These government hospitals include OGH, Koti Hospital, KMC Warangal and Gandhi Hospital, among others. The requirement at NIMS and KMC Warangal was 1,000 face shields each and 2,000 face shields at the Government General Hospital in Kakinada.

“The disposable design was approved at NIMS. We have delivered 23,300 face shields to over 65 hospitals in five States. These are distributed free to government hospitals treating COVID-19 patients. are making a small contribution in whatever way we can,” he said.

