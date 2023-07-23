Over 1.8 lakh women screened under Arogya Mahila in 20 weeks

July 23, 2023 06:46 am | Updated 06:46 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana government’s ‘Arogya Mahila’ programme, which was launched on the occasion of International Women’s Day 2023, has seen an impressive response, with a total of 1,85,492 women having undergone screening over the past 20 weeks.

The government has established 272 specialised clinics called ‘Arogya Mahila Clinics’ that are strategically distributed across all 33 districts of Telangana. These clinics aim to bridge the healthcare accessibility gap, reaching out to women in every corner of the State.

The programme’s impact has been significant, with a staggering 142,868 individuals undergoing screening for oral cancer, resulting in 859 cases being identified for further evaluation. Breast cancer screenings have been conducted for 141,226 women, with 1,313 individuals showing potential symptoms. Of them, 26 women were diagnosed with breast cancer. Moreover, for cervical cancer, 33,579 women were screened, leading to the detection of symptoms in 1,340 women. After undergoing thorough evaluation, 26 women were diagnosed with cervical cancer and were referred to MNJ Cancer Hospitals for specialised treatment.

Operational every Tuesday, the clinics offer a supportive environment with an all-female team of doctors and staff who are committed to providing an array of medical tests. These tests include screenings for diabetes, blood pressure, anaemia, cancer, hormone replacement therapy, fertility issues, and sexual health.