OU petitions Mayor for protection of its lands

Osmania University authorities on Saturday approached Mayor Bonthu Ram Mohan, requesting him to protect university lands from encroachment.

As per the details, during a previous dispute with Tulasi Cooperative Housing Society, the Supreme Court had ordered in favour of the society with regard to 4,800 square yards of land in DD Colony. The society plotted the land and sold it to 13 persons who have built homes on the plots, after leaving one plot for park.

Recently, nine others were attempting to illegally occupy another piece of adjacent land measuring 3,296 square yards in the name of the society, by producing false documents. According to sources, one among them is wife of a retired High Court chief justice.

They applied to GHMC, seeking building permissions on the said land, Registrar Ch. Gopal Reddy, and OSD to Vice-Chancellor T. Krishna Rao complained in a representation to the Mayor.

They urged Mr. Ram Mohan not to issue any building permissions on the said land.

The Mayor in turn, issued necessary instructions to Commissioner D. S. Lokesh Kumar and asked him to take action.

CBI probe sought

At a press conference, AICC secretary and former MLA Challa Vamshichand Reddy alleged that 8,000 square yards of university land near DD colony had been encroached upon by top leaders close to the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party). He demanded CBI inquiry into the issue as the land was worth hundreds of crores. Students and teachers opposing the encroachment were being threatened with false cases, he said.

He said a retired judge’s name was being floated in the encroachment but that pertained to just 311 square yards while the remainder was occupied by people close to the TRS. He urged the State government to take legal action and construct a compound wall after a re-survey of the lands.