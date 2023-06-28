Osmania General Hospital gets new facilities to support transgender community and better healthcare

June 28, 2023 01:30 pm | Updated 01:30 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Home Minister Mehmood Ali inaugurated a series of new facilities at the Osmania General Hospital, including a transgender clinic, a pain clinic, a renovated general surgery outpatient ward, and an operation theater for the surgical gastroenterology department on June 28. The event marks a significant step towards enhancing healthcare services in the region.

The transgender clinic, second of its kind at a government facility in Telangana, aims to provide a range of healthcare services specifically tailored to the needs of the transgender community. These services include the identification of gender dysphoria and the issuance of Gender Identity Disorder (GID) certificates. In a bid to offer comprehensive support, the clinic will be integrated with all the hospital departments.

Initially, the clinic will operate once a week on Wednesdays, with plans to consider expanding its operational days if there is a greater demand. Leading the clinic as coordinators are Dr. Praachi Rathore and Dr. Ruth John Paul, the first transgender medical officer in Telangana, who bring invaluable expertise and understanding to the facility. The State Home Minister assured the support of the government to the community.

Addressing the growing concern of chronic pain sufferers, the pain clinic has been established under the guidance of the hospital’s anaesthesia department. With a significant population in the state experiencing persistent pain, the clinic aims to alleviate suffering and enhance the quality of life for those affected. It will operate for two days each week, providing much-needed relief to patients.

Furthermore, the Osmania General Hospital recognised the need to enhance the efficiency of the surgical gastroenterology department, which was established in 2012. Previously lacking a dedicated operation theater, the department has now benefitted from the construction of a new, state-of-the-art facility. This addition will contribute to improved surgical outcomes and patient care within the department.

The hospital administration responded to the congestion issue faced by the general surgery outpatient ward. Despite the presence of eight functional general surgery units, the ward was experiencing overcrowding. To address this concern, a modernised ward has been created, offering a more spacious and streamlined environment for patients to receive treatment and care.

The inauguration of these new facilities at Osmania General Hospital represents a significant investment in the healthcare infrastructure of Telangana.