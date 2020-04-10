Option to change JEE Main centre

The National Testing Agency is now allowing candidates to change their centre for JEE Main 2020. It can be done in the Online Application till April 14 on the website jeemain.nta.nic in.

A statement posted on the website said NTA would make efforts to allot the city as per the choice given but it would depend on the availability of the city and the centres in that particular city. For administrative reasons, a different city may be allotted by the agency and that decision would be final.

In case additional fee payment is required depending on the changes made in the form, the final updates would be reflected after the payment. The additional amount (if applicable) can be paid through credit/debit card/net banking. The candidates and their parents can also contact 8287471852, 8178359845, 9650173668, 9599676953, 8882356803 for clarification.