Option to change JEE Main centre

The National Testing Agency is now allowing candidates to change their centre for JEE Main 2020. It can be done in the Online Application till April 14 on the website jeemain.nta.nic in.
A statement posted on the website said NTA would make efforts to allot the city as per the choice given but it would depend on the availability of the city and the centres in that particular city. For administrative reasons, a different city may be allotted by the agency and that decision would be final.
In case additional fee payment is required depending on the changes made in the form, the final updates would be reflected after the payment. The additional amount (if applicable) can be paid through credit/debit card/net banking. The candidates and their parents can also contact 8287471852, 8178359845, 9650173668, 9599676953, 8882356803 for clarification.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.