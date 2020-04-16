Hyderabad

Online tests for EAMCET, IIT-JEE, NEET from April 20

The Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) is organising summer coaching to students appearing for EAMCET, NEET, IIT-JEE through online video classes free of cost and this can be accessed on tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

The BIE now plans to conduct daily, weekend, and grand tests in both English and Telugu medium for all the students of government Junior Colleges and social welfare Junior Colleges and all other students with the help of CloudEdz Pvt Ltd.

The examination schedule will be starting from April 20 onwards.

Daily tests comprise 40 questions and Cumulative and Grand tests comprise 160 questions as final exam online model.

Each exam will be open to students for 36 hours (from 6 a.m. on exam day to the next day 6 p.m.)

The details can be had from Bahuguna Saradhi, programme coordinator on 92999-94866 between 10.30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Any student can register for free online exams using the link ‘tscie.rankr.io’.

The video links are available on the website ‘tsbie.cgg.gov.in’ also, according to Syed Omer Jaleel, Secretary, BIE and Commissioner Intermediate Education.

