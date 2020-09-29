Online betting racket busted

The North Zone Task Force on Tuesday apprehended a person for allegedly organising an online cricket betting racket in Tukaramgate and sezied from his possession ₹45,000 in cash and two mobile phones.
Police identified the accused as K Sudheer (46), a resident of East Marredpally and a native a Miryalguda in Nalgonda district.
Police said that Sudheer works as a film distributor. However, his income proved insufficient after which he got in touch with a bookie by the name Praachi, a resident of Jaipur in Rajasthan. “through him he got online cricket betting app www.mpl24.com, its user ID: and password for online cricket betting, which provides on-line score ball-to-ball, as well as betting ratios and used to collect betting amount from the punters clandestinely and remit to main bookie through online payments and gain illegal easy money,” police said.
The accused allegedly has up to 25 punters who were betting on IPL matches.
