Oncology block at NIMS gets a facelift

Orthopaedic ward, food court next in line for makeover

The Oncology block at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) which was completely renovated and expanded by Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd. (MEIL) under its corporate social responsibility, was inaugurated by Health Minister Eatala Rajender on Saturday.

A few years ago, NIMS director K. Manohar had approached MEIL managing director P.V. Reddy to construct a paediatric cancer ward. MEIL constructed a medical oncology wing on the second floor of a building on NIMS premises, with 50 beds, including five ICU beds, with ventilator facility in 2018. Around ₹10 crore was spent on the works and infrastructure.

Head of the Medical Oncology department G. Sadashivudu said they have been experiencing overcrowding of patients due to significant increase in the number of people who opted for NIMS for cancer treatment. An average of 100 patients waited for 45 beds.

Around 30 new admissions are registered at the department. Most patients who opt for treatment there avail the services under Aarogyasri Health Scheme and Employee Health Scheme.

MEIL renovated the old medical oncology ward and oncology outpatient wing located on the ground and first floors, respectively. Around 35 beds are available which would be used to provide daycare treatment such as chemotherapy to cancer patients. As part of daycare facilities, the patients would be provided with doctor consultation, counselling and post treatment suggestions.

MEIL chairman said based on a request, they would renovate the orthopaedic ward and food court at the institute.