OMC wins ‘Numero YONO college quiz

A team from Osmania Medical College walked away with top honours at the regional rounds of the 2nd edition of ‘Numero YONO’ inter-college quiz contest held here.

A release from State Bank of India (SBI), Hyderabad Circle, said the winning team got annual scholarship of ₹2.16 lakh. As many as 570 teams from multiple colleges in Telangana had registered for the contest.

BITS Pilani and Triveni Degree College were the first and second runner-ups of the competition, winning annual scholarship of ₹1.44 lakh and a one-time cash prize of ₹12,000 respectively. The second edition of ‘Numero YONO’ is being conducted by SBI across all the 17 cities where the bank’s Local Head Offices (LHOs) are located. In the final, 17 teams from 17 cities will compete for scholarships of ₹5.76 lakh in Mumbai later this month.

SBI Hyderabad Circle Chief General Manager O.P.Mishra and other senior officials of the bank, Osmania University Registrar Gopal Reddy and Financial Officer Annapurna were present.