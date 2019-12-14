Officials told to explore areas to cut tribal budget

As part of the State government’s plans to prune the expenditure in the remaining period of the current fiscal, Minister for Tribal Welfare Satyavati Rathod has asked officials to prepare proposals on the areas where budget spending could be curtailed.

Such proposals should also include verification of the details of beneficiaries of the welfares schemes being implemented by the department to facilitate weeding out of fake (illegal) beneficiaries, if any, along with action to be taken against such individuals.

At a review meeting on the preparations for the biennial Medaram Sammakka-Saralamma jatara here on Friday, she further asked the department officials to prepare a list of all employees working in the department along with those who are going to superannuate by the 2020-end. She told the officials to make the coming jatara a plastic-free event and get the plastic-free invitations and mementoes ready by the month-end.

She also wanted the officials to shoot a few video clippings on the importance and history of Medaram jatara so that they could be handed over to the information and public relations department for publicity purpose. Secretary (Tribal Welfare) B.M.D. Ekka, and Commissioner Christina Z. Chongthu attended.