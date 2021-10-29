NXTDigital launches new hubs to grow footprint

Integrated digital distribution company NXTDigital, which is a part of the Hinduja Group, launched on Thursday 40 NXTHubs in multiple States, including 16 in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Owned and operated by the company, the hubs are equipped with Advanced Digital Distribution System to distribute over 650 digital TV services received via satellite to the last mile owners (cable operators) and their customers. The plug-and-play model eliminates the need for LMOs to invest in headend and related technology, Managing Director and CEO Vynsley Fernandes told media at the launch event here.

Besides video and broadband, the NXTHubs are future-ready to offer a slew of additional digital services, including OTT and WiFi. The video solution based on HITS (Headend-In-The-Sky) technology is unique as it is satellite based and not constrained by weather, terrain or connectivity, he said.

The company selected the locations for the hubs from a perspective of growing its footprint as well as to focus on markets where LMO growth is constrained by the ability to invest. NXTDigital is planning 100 such hubs this financial year, he said, adding semi-urban and rural areas are focus markets for the company.