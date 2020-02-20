NSP water released for yasangi

As per the decision taken at the District Irrigation Advisory Board meeting, water from Nizam Sagar Project was released for yasangi cultivation on Thursday. The release would continue for a week till February 27, according to Collector C. Narayana Reddy.

To cater to the needs of standing crops in Kotagiri, Bodhan and Varni mandals, 1,200 cusecs would be supplied through D-27 to D-38 every day under the first wetting, he said and asked the authorities to take steps to ensure uninterrupted supply even to the tail-end. He appealed to the farmers not to waste water and use it judiciously.

Meanwhile, Assembly Speaker P. Srinivas Reddy observed the flow of water in the NSP main canal at JK Tanda in Banswada mandal. Farmers who met him requested release of water from the reservoir for at least two wettings. With the deficient rainfall in the NSP catchment area this year, the reservoir did not get flood water from the Manjira river. It has got only 4 tmcft of water as against its full capacity of 17.50 tmcft through local rainfall.

Farmers transplanted paddy in larger tracts during rabi under borewells and tanks. However, as the temperature grew and water was drained for raising the crop ground water level decreased.