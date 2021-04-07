Hyderabad

NRI returns to extol benefits of sustainable living

After living abroad for more than two decades, 60-year-old Vasireddy Anil Kumar, who returned to his hometown Khammam from the U.S. in 2019, is running bullock-operated cold-pressed edible oil extraction units at his farm land in Seetampeta in Chintakani mandal.

Mr Anil did M. Sc (Chemistry) from the Bhopal University and worked in a Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company as an Assistant Plant Manager before leaving for the US in 1998. After a successful career spanning more than two decades in the US, he returned to India over two years ago to pursue his passion for promoting organic farming and natural pest-control practices.

Embracing the traditional ganuga (wood pressed) method of extracting oil, he had set up three bullock-driven oil extraction mills under the banner ‘S-Organics’ at his seven-and-half acres farm land in Seetampeta, located about 25 km from Khammam last year.

In a short span, the enterprising venture has gained popularity among health-conscious people with a steady increase in the demand for the cold pressed sesame, groundnut and coconut oils.

The time-tested bullock-driven method of extracting oil from seeds using a wooden mortar is an eco-friendly activity with great potential for creating a healthy society and sustained livelihood, says Mr Anil.

The cold pressed method of extracting oil helps in retaining the natural anti-oxidants and offers many nutritional benefits, he asserts, saying that the demand for the cold pressed oils was growing with more health-conscious consumers preferring these naturally extracted oils over those made through mechanical process. “We are selling the cold-pressed oils made in hygienic conditions at our three wood-pressed oil extraction units through direct sale and also through courier,” he said, outlining his plans to set up a vermicomposting unit and a hydroponic system of growing fodder at his farm to sensitise local farmers on the sustainable farming and eco-friendly pest control practices. The S-Organics can be contacted over phone: 8519906457

