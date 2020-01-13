NRI, parents booked for abandoning wife in India

A 26-year-old woman approached Jawaharnagar police of Rachakonda after her NRI husband allegedly tortured and abandoned her in Hyderabad.

The victim Sheru Sai Madhavi told police that she was married to Sheru Vinay aka Vinay Christoph in February 2013 according to Hindu tradition at Yanam. Further, they got married according to French customs in France. They were living in Rueil Malmaison in France along with her in laws Manjula and Mohan.

“A few months after marriage, my husband and his parents started harassing me physically and mentally. And in July 2014, Manjula brought me to India as my visiting Visa was about to expire and left me here,” she told police in her complaint copy.

Further, Ms. Madhavi said that Vinay and his family members were not responding to her calls and emails and abandoned her here in Hyderabad.

Based on her complaint, a case under Section 498-A ( Husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) of Indian Penal Code was registered against Vinay and his parents.