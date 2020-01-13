Hyderabad

NRI, parents booked for abandoning wife in India

more-in

A 26-year-old woman approached Jawaharnagar police of Rachakonda after her NRI husband allegedly tortured and abandoned her in Hyderabad.

The victim Sheru Sai Madhavi told police that she was married to Sheru Vinay aka Vinay Christoph in February 2013 according to Hindu tradition at Yanam. Further, they got married according to French customs in France. They were living in Rueil Malmaison in France along with her in laws Manjula and Mohan.

“A few months after marriage, my husband and his parents started harassing me physically and mentally. And in July 2014, Manjula brought me to India as my visiting Visa was about to expire and left me here,” she told police in her complaint copy.

Further, Ms. Madhavi said that Vinay and his family members were not responding to her calls and emails and abandoned her here in Hyderabad.

Based on her complaint, a case under Section 498-A ( Husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) of Indian Penal Code was registered against Vinay and his parents.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Hyderabad
crime
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 13, 2020 12:15:24 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/nri-parents-booked-for-abandoning-wife-in-india/article30552438.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY