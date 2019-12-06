Now, MCRHRD topper in rooftop solar power capacity in TS

With the inauguration of the second phase of the rooftop solar power system of 350 KWp capacity on its premises by Minister for Municipal Administration, Industries and IT K. T. Rama Rao on Friday, Dr. Marri Channa Reddy Human Resource Development Institute (MCRHRD) has become the institution with the highest rooftop solar power capacity in Telangana.

According to officials of the MCRHRD, the first phase of the rooftop solar power system of 500 KWp capacity was commissioned last year. With a total rooftop solar capacity of 850 KWp commissioned in two phases, the institute has emerged highest solar power-generating public building in Telangana. The electricity generated from Phase I and II capacity is expected to save the monthly energy bill of the institution by a whopping ₹9 lakh.

The cost of rooftop solar installation in the two phases is ₹3.81 crore and 25% of it (₹0.95 crore) would be reimbursed by the Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy. The institute has plans to commission another rooftop solar power system with a capacity of 150 KWp to take the total capacity to1,000 Kwp or 1 Mwp.

“Unlike the conventional methods of electricity generation using bio-fuels, which pollute the environment, the solar power is clean, non-polluting, sustainable and contributes to a greener environment,” said Director-General of the institute B.P. Acharya.

The rooftop solar power systems in the institute has been installed with the help of the Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation, the nodal agency for implementation of new and renewable energy programmes in the State. Adviser to Governor A.P.V.N. Sarma was present on the occasion.