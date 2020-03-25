Hyderabad

Now, consult doctors from the comfort of your home

In the wake of the lockdown imposed by the State government to curb spread of COVID-19, Yashoda Hospitals is offering the service of ‘Online Video Doctor consultation’ facility for patients.

Hospital managing director G.S. Rao, in a statement on Tuesday, said that everyone was advised to stay safe at home and consult their doctors for non-emergency medical advice. “We understand that all patients of chronic conditions like diabetes, kidney problems, heart problems etc. need constant review and doctor advice. Hence, our hospital doctors will guide people on their health needs,” he added. The online video service will be available only from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Links to avail the online consultation are available on website (www.yashodahospitals.com). One can also call on 040-45674567.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 25, 2020 1:14:00 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/now-consult-doctors-from-the-comfort-of-your-home/article31156944.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY