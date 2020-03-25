Now, consult doctors from the comfort of your home

In the wake of the lockdown imposed by the State government to curb spread of COVID-19, Yashoda Hospitals is offering the service of ‘Online Video Doctor consultation’ facility for patients.
Hospital managing director G.S. Rao, in a statement on Tuesday, said that everyone was advised to stay safe at home and consult their doctors for non-emergency medical advice. “We understand that all patients of chronic conditions like diabetes, kidney problems, heart problems etc. need constant review and doctor advice. Hence, our hospital doctors will guide people on their health needs,” he added. The online video service will be available only from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Links to avail the online consultation are available on website (www.yashodahospitals.com). One can also call on 040-45674567.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.