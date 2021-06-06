‘Novel ideas will always find investors’

IFHE conducts talk on scope for start-ups

“Ideas are not chasing capitals; capitals are chasing ideas,” said Ninad Karpe, VC 100 X partner, while explaining the scope for start-ups and asked them to focus on products with global appeal.

He was speaking at the “WiseViews”, an interactive webinar series conducted by ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education (IFHE) for its MBA students and other prospective students.

Mr. Karpe, who spoke on ‘Start-ups – from Ideation to Scaling’, shared his views on the current scenario of start-ups and its future in our country. His talk was laced with a nice presentation of short videos of some of the start-ups such as Dollarshave Club, Casper mattress, and Under Armour, among others.

Explaining the nuances of start-ups, he said, “One should have the passion to grow rapidly and should aim to achieve sustainable growth over a period of time”. “Growth is critical than earning profits,” he added.

He advised enthusiasts to think of a product that has a global appeal so that investors come forward to fund novel ideas. “Journey of a start-up is a journey of wealth, not income. Incubators, government policies are lined up now for founders to succeed in start-ups.”

He felt that more courses on entrepreneurship should be taught and more success stories to be shown in rural areas to motivate and train rural women. The webinar was moderated by director academic wing Prof. R Prasad and director branding, ICFAI Group, Prof. Sudhakar Rao.