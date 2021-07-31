Notorious bike theft offender held by Hyderabad police

A 30-year-old ‘bike lifter’ was arrested by the Falaknuma police on Saturday.

The accused, Mujeeb Khan, a labourer from Bandlaguda, Falaknuma is currently living at Nagole.

According to in-charge DCP (South Zone) Dr. Gajarao Bhupal, Khan’s arrest led to the recovery of nine bikes worth ₹8 lakh. He was involved in seven cases at Falaknuma police station and one case each at Mailardevpally, and L.B. Nagar police stations.

“Khan was addicted to bad vices and was leading a lavish life, and to meet his expenses, he had decided to commit theft of bikes to make a quick buck. As per his plan, the accused started moving to isolated places to commit theft of bikes. In June he committed bike theft in Chandrayangutta for which he was arrested and remanded to judicial custody. After being released from jail, Khan again started committing similar offences with master keys and parked the stolen bike near to his house at Alkapuri Colony, Nagole, for later disposal,” the DCP said.