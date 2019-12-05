North-South road corridor to come up

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K.T.Rama Rao said a North-South corridor would be developed for smoother city transport keeping future requirements in mind.

Speaking at a review meeting on Thursday, Mr. Rama Rao said measures were on the cards for development of the corridor from Jubilee Bus Station to Falaknuma via Tank Bund, Abids, Moazzamjahi Market and Charminar.

Studies for the project were under way by various agencies through an Indo-French consortium. Funding wold be provided by French Development Fund, he said.

The project would include linkage with structures of heritage, he said, explaining it through a presentation. A comprehensive study report would be submitted in February, after going through which the government would take a decision, he said.

Representatives from the agencies, apart from Mayor Bonthu Ram Mohan, Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar and GHMC Commissioner D. S. Lokesh Kumar, took part in the meeting, a press release said.