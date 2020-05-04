Non-teaching doctors seek hike in retirement age

Telangana Medical Joint Action Committee Employees Service Association has urged the government to enhance the retirement age of non-teaching doctors of Ayush Department and also medical and health department to 61 years.
In a memorandum to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, JAC State general secretary A.A.Khan said the retirement age for allopathy doctors has been enhanced to 65 years already. Similarly, retirement age of Ayush and non-medical doctors of Health Department should be enhanced given their service in the present pandemic. These are doing a great job risking their lives, he said.
