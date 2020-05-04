Hyderabad

Non-teaching doctors seek hike in retirement age

Doing great service during pandemic, points out association leader

Telangana Medical Joint Action Committee Employees Service Association has urged the government to enhance the retirement age of non-teaching doctors of Ayush Department and also medical and health department to 61 years.

In a memorandum to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, JAC State general secretary A.A.Khan said the retirement age for allopathy doctors has been enhanced to 65 years already. Similarly, retirement age of Ayush and non-medical doctors of Health Department should be enhanced given their service in the present pandemic. These are doing a great job risking their lives, he said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 4, 2020 9:07:47 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/non-teaching-doctors-seek-hike-in-retirement-age/article31503737.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY