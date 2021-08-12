Nomula Bhagath takes oath as MLA

Newly-elected legislator from Nagarjunasagar Nomula Bhagath took oath as Member of the Legislative Assembly here on Thursday. Speaker of the Assembly Pocharam Srinivas Reddy administered the oath to the member.

The Speaker handed over a copy of the Assembly Rules Book and Identity Card to the new member. Minister for Legislative Affairs V. Prasanth Reddy, former Chairman of the Legislative Council G. Sukender Reddy, Ministers Md. Mahamood Ali (Home), G. Jagadish Reddy (Energy), V. Srinivas Goud (Excise), and T. Srinivas Yadav (Animal Husbandry, legislators G. Kishore Kumar, N. Bhaskar Rao, and T. Chinnapa Reddy and Legislature Secretary V. Narasimha Acharyulu were present on the occasion.