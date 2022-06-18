‘No trace of bullet in bodies of injured Agnipath protesters’

Pellets found in some of them; three with chest injuries undergo surgery

No traces of bullet were found in the bodies of the 13 youth who were injured during the violent protests against Agnipath army recruitment scheme at the Secunderabad Railway Station on Friday, said Gandhi Hospital superintendent M. Raja Rao. Only pellets were found in the bodies of a few of them and were removed, he added.

Altogether, 14 people had been shifted to the hospital on Friday. One of them, D. Rakesh from Dabeerpet village of Khanapur mandal in Warangal district, was brought dead to the hospital. He was an Army aspirant. A post mortem examination (PME) was performed on him on the same day to know nature of injuries and cause of death. However, Dr Raja Rao said that the PME report would be sent directly to the police and no one else can access it.

Among the other 13, three had suffered chest injuries. Cardiothoracic surgery was performed on them, including a major surgery on one of them. Another person suffered a fracture in the femur bone and a rod was placed as part of treatment. The rest sustained minor injuries.

Dr Raja Rao said the condition of all the patients was stable and that they were recovering at the government health facility.

Though eight patients were ready for discharge, the hospital superintendent said they would keep them back for a day or two so that professional counselling for anxiety and depression, if any, could be offered to them.

Police and Rapid Action Force personnel continued to guard the two entry points of the hospital. Police were also present at emergency block where some of the injured were undergoing treatment.