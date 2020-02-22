No Shaheen Bagh-like protest will be allowed in city: CP

No Shaheen Bagh-like protest will be permitted in the city, Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said on Saturday.

Mr Kumar, who was addressing a press meet, said that in response to a question on anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests which have been breaking out sporadically in the city. He said that in a democracy, while protests are important, more important is the upholding of law and order. Protesters should not put others to inconvenience, he said. Mr Kumar also said that action would be taken against those indulging in flash protests, while also pointing out that 200 peaceful protests have been staged.

Mr Kumar also cleared the air over permission rumours for the proposed pro-CAA rally which is likely to be attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and stated that no application has been received in this regard so far.

In the recent past, police have consistently foiled anti-CAA protesters’ attempts to have a Shaheen Bagh-like space in Hyderabad. At least three such attempts were made since January with the first under Toli Chowki flyover in mid-January. Another attempt was made later in the same month near Khwaja ka Chilla in Moghalpura in Old City where scores of women converged. On both occasions, protests were foiled and several were detained.

On Friday night, men and women gathered in Barkas and began to raise slogans against CAA, National Register of Citizens and National Population Register. Messages and video clips were shared on social media urging others to join the protest. However, police arrived at the spot and protesters eventually dispersed.