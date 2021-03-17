No response from TS govt. on Sainik school in Warangal: Uttam

The Telangana government has not responded so far to the Central government’s proposal to set up a Sainik school in Warangal.

Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik stated this in Parliament to a question from Nalgonda MP and TPCC chief N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and Chevella MP G. Ranjit Reddy.

Mr. Uttam Reddy said that the Defence Minister revealed that the Ministry has accorded “in-principle” approval and signed the Memorandum of Agreement on March 2, 2017, for opening of the Sainik school at Warangal District. Thereafter, there has been no response from the government of Telangana, till date.

The Defence Minister said the likely date of commencement can be ascertained only after fulfilment of requirements by the State government, according to Mr. Uttam Reddy. He said Telangana is left with no Sainik school after the State bifurcation and Warangal was chosen as one of the spots for seven new schools to be set up in the country. However, there is no response from the Telangana government, he said.

Andhra Pradesh has two Sainik schools, Korukonda with an intake of 564 candidates and Kalikiri in Chittoor district with an intake of 622. The Kalikiri school was set up when N. Kiran Kumar Reddy was the Chief Minister and it falls in his constituency.