No passes for NGOs and philanthropists, says Mayor

Starting from April 21, passes issued to philanthropists and NGOs will not be valid, and they will have to distribute food and groceries only through the GHMC and police departments, Mayor Bonthu Ram Mohan announced on Monday.
The purpose of lockdown gets defeated if people come in large numbers on the roads, and distribute food and essentials, he noted, and asked the NGOs and individuals to contact GHMC and the police for donating.
Crowding
Distribution on the roads is leading to crowds as several people who are not in distress too are coming to avail the benefits.
The GHMC has established 25 shelter homes for orphans and beggars where a total 1,428 persons are being provided shelter.
Mr. Ram Mohan urged the non-governmental organisations and individual philanthropists to provide food and essentials to the inmates of the shelter homes through officials.
