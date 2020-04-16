‘No ICU ventilator manufacturers in State’

There are no Intensive Care Unit (ICU) ventilator manufacturers in the State. Even across the entire country, there are a few ventilator manufacturers.

Stating this in an interim report filed in Telangana High Court hearing a batch of PIL petitions relating to COVID-19 related issues, the State government said order was placed to procure 600 ventilators. Of this, 110 are indigenous and the remaining to be imported. Presently, there are no makers of COVID-19 testing kits approved by the Central Drug Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) in the State.

But order was placed to secure 1,35,000 testing kits being manufactured in other parts of the country and approved by the CDSCO. Another order to import 2,50,000 of CDSCO approved kits was given. However, there are sufficient number of companies making hand sanitisers in the State and the country. Already, orders were placed to procure 3,14,000 bottles of hand sanitisers, while 27,785 litres of hand sanitisers were received as donation from different sources.

In addition to general procurement of drugs, COVID-19 government experts suggested that 53 drugs be procured for effective management of coronavirus. An order was issued to get these drugs in quantities suggested by the committee.

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) are being supplied to all personnel involved in COVID-19 treatment based on risk profile. Categories like hospital entry, emergency department, were made. PPEs are being given to persons working there based on requirement.

As on April 13, highest number of total cases, 46%, was reported in GHMC area. There were no positive cases in Yadadri, Mancheriyal, Naryanpet, Wanaparthy and Warangal Rural by then. The government made it clear that none of the doctors or para-medical staff involved in treating COVID-19 patients tested positive for the virus so far.

The government positioned 4,028.028 tonnes of rice at the disposal of district authorities for distribution among migrant labourers across the State. Managements of all dairies were instructed not to jack up price of milk. In temporary shelter homes, one volunteer for four inmates was deployed.

Police have deployed teams at quarantine centres. Till now, no instances of quarantined persons escaping were reported. Like temples, mosques and churches have been closed by involving all stakeholders and community elders, the government said in its report.

Police officers were sensitised to have a humane approach while dealing with people in distress. Misbehaviour and violation of instructions by policemen were being dealt with seriously. Stating that efforts were being made to deal with the situation in professional manner, the government said many people were not obeying lockdown instructions.