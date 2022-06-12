No Haj terminal this year as Hyderabad airport expands

Haj pilgrims will use international terminal

For the first time, Haj pilgrims will not use the Haj Terminal at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) to leave for Jeddah in Saudi Arabia. Reason? Expansion of the airport complex.

The development was confirmed at a recent all-department coordination meeting convened to discuss preparedness for Haj Camp-2022. Officials stated that the airport will have to deal with a larger number of passengers given that haj flights have been scheduled from June 20. A total of eight departure flights have been arranged, each with a capacity of over 300 passengers. These pilgrims will take flights from the main International Departures Terminal at the RGIA.

Officials at this meeting said the airport would have to make certain arrangements to make the travel experience of these pilgrims hassle-free. This includes arrangements for making ablutions apart from seating and waiting spaces. They also said that it is unlikely that first-time flyers will have knowledge of the processes, and may require special assistance.

Those familiar with the developments at the RGIA said that expansion of the airport has been in progress for the past several months. On account of this, the Haj Terminal was demolished. They, however, clarified that measures and arrangements, including seating arrangements and a place for ablutions, to cater to flights and arrival of pilgrims at the international terminal, are in full swing. Recently, a site inspection was done.

“The arrangements will be completed by June 16 or 17. All arrangements will be taken care of and the authorities will come and see the work here. They will give suggestions and inputs as well, if required,” a source familiar with the developments said.