NMDC, MECL to collaborate

Move to pave way for better synergies in mineral exploration

Iron ore miner NMDC has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Mineral Exploration Corporation (MECL) to collaborate and conduct exploration in mutually agreed projects for iron ore, gold, coal, diamond and other minerals in various States.

A release on Monday from NMDC said the coming together of the two premier, public sector Indian exploration agencies would pave the way for better synergies in mineral exploration and allied works.

It will help establish resources/ reserves of various minerals / ores and their extraction while identifying unexplored mining areas. The move will support the Centre’s Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan and extend commitment towards mineral security of India.

Research facility

NMDC is presently producing about 35 million tonnes of iron ore annually from its fully mechanised mines in Bailadila, Chhattisgarh and Kumaraswamy mines in Karnataka. It produces diamonds from the Diamond Mining Project, Panna, Madhya Pradesh. The public sector major also has set up an established research and development Centre for the study of ore beneficiation and minerals processing.

CMD Sumit Deb hoped that the venture accomplishes the mission of strategic and beneficial exploration successfully for both the companies and concentrate on high priority exploration areas while helping realise the overall objective of promoting domestic production of previously imported items to foster self-reliance. NMDC is also venturing into coal at Tokisud North Coal Mine and Rohne Coal Mine in Jharkhand.

The release said MECL had been carrying out mineral exploration activities since 1972. MECL CMD Ranjit Rath said the company is well poised to augment and expedite exploration coverage for all mineral commodities pan India.

Earlier, the MECL had conducted successful exploration for the NMDC in Shahpur East and Shahpur West Coal blocks in Madhya Pradesh.