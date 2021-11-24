NMDC get Ministry’s 5-star rating

Iron ore producer NMDC has received nine 5-star ratings for its mines from the Union Ministry of Mines.

A recognition for sustainable and responsible mining, the ratings for 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20 were presented at the 5th National Conclave on Mines and Minerals by Union Minister of Mines Pralhad Joshi.

Kumaraswami, Bacheli Deposit-5, Deposit 14 NMZ and Deposit No 10 mines got the five star ratings.

The Minister felicitated Director (Production) Dilip Kumar Mohanty, who received the award, for the sustainable mining efforts of the company, NMDC said in a release on Wednesday.

“As a key stakeholder in the Indian mining industry, it is our responsibility to implement production processes that are energy efficient and sustainable. The 5-star rating is a testimony to our commitment towards environment conservation,” Mr. Mohanty said.

CMD Sumit Deb said NMDC has adopted safe, scientific and environment-friendly methods of mining that have a minimum impact on environment.

Mr. Joshi, who is also Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Coal, at the Conclave allotted over 52 mineral blocks to State governments and launched a portal to ease the accreditation process.