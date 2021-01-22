Nizam’s kin visit NIMS, laud COVID-19 vaccination team

The kin of VII Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan, including his grandson Najaf Ali Khan, visited the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) on Friday to thank the doctors and other staff assigned to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to other frontline workers, to boost their morale.
Mr. Khan along with his daughters Noorah and Fazlika presented bouquets to NIMS doctors and staff to congratulate them for their massive efforts in advancing healthcare and making it accessible to people.
“I feel immense admiration as the vaccine administration has been started from NIMS founded by my great grandfather. As a student of science I am very thankful to the doctors as they work hard risking their lives to serve people,” Ms. Noorah said.
Mr. Najaf Ali Khan thanked director of NIMS Dr. K. Manohar, hospital superintendent Dr. N. Satyanarayan, professor and head of Anaesthesiology and Intensive Care Dr. D. Padmaja and others for their efforts in the control and prevention of COVID-19.
