NIT-Warangal’s annual tech fest Technozion to be held from January 19 to 21

January 18, 2024 08:03 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - HANAMKONDA

The Hindu Bureau

Technozion, the annual technical festival of National Institute of Technology (NIT-Warangal), will be held on the institute premises here from January 19 to 21.

Launched in 2006, Technozion aims at fostering technological advancements and providing a platform for young students to showcase their innovative ideas.

The theme of this year’s Technozion is INGENIOUS, which signifies innovation beyond the boundaries, NIT-Warangal director Bidyadhar Subudhi told a press conference here on Thursday.

Noted higher education and defence aerospace consultant Srinivasan Sundarrajan will be the chief guest.

The three-day fest will feature a host of technical events and quizzes, among other events.

Students from different institutes will present their technical innovations. Schoolchildren will also exhibit their models and ideas.

